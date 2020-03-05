ShamRockin’ for a Cure, North Atlanta's largest St. Patrick’s Day themed party for a purpose, will return to Alpharetta March 21, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
Green-clad event goers will feast on great food and drink from local restaurants, dance the night away to amazing bands and shop at the event’s live and silent auctions all while helping to cure cystic fibrosis.
This year marks the 12th anniversary for ShamRockin’ for a Cure, marking it as one of the top St. Patrick's Day celebrations in town. Thousands have danced, dined, and partied in festive green year after year at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
More than 25 local restaurants such as Another Broken Egg Café, Branch & Barrel, Campania Pizza Napoletana, Citizen Soul, Ceviche Taqueria, Da Vinci’s Donuts, Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou, Miller’s Ale House, Ray’s At Killer Creek, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Smokejack BBQ and Southern Baked Pie Company will be on hand with signature dishes and bites for the crowd.
The 80’s tribute band The Breakfast Club Chicago is back this year with tracks from everything from Cindy Lauper to Prince. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and runs until midnight.
ShamRockin’ for a Cure is the brainchild of close friends of Jon and Pam Baker, whose sons were diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as children. An army of friends willing to help the Bakers in their fight against the disease grew into ShamRockin’ for a Cure. The event began as a close-knit, grassroots fundraising event that brought friends together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and to “eat, drink, and help cure cystic fibrosis.” In its first year, the party of 150 guests raised just over $8,500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Since the inception of ShamRockin’ for a Cure, the loyal donors and supporters of this event have raised $3 million to continue to help fight the disease, improve the quality of life for those with CF, and ultimately to find a cure. Each year, the ShamRockin’ committee enlists the support of corporate and individual donors to help the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, helping “add tomorrows” for the over 30,000 individuals living with cystic fibrosis.
Recently, the Southeast Tourism Society named ShamRockin’ for a Cure an STS Top 20 Event in the Southeast for March 2020. The best events across the Southeast compete to receive this prestigious Top 20 Events designation. Events are judged by travel industry experts who select 20 top events from all over the Southeast per month.
“ShamRockin’ is a fun event for visitors and residents who are looking for a great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and raise funds for a good cause,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “We are excited to welcome visitors, family and friends to come together to support a great organization that has been such a big success in Alpharetta.”
Early Bird Tickets are $105 ($53 tax deductible) and will go up to $115 ($63 tax deductible) on Friday, March 6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.shamrockinforacure.com.
