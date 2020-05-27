Senator John Albers is donating his entire 2020 salary to first responders.
The money will be dived between foundations for fire, police and EMS, as well as programs in need, such as North Fulton Charities, Table and Aid and the School Meal Program, etc.
“During this difficult time, it is important now, more than ever, that we look after those who have dedicated their lives to looking after us,” Albers said. “As Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee and as a volunteer firefighter, I have witnessed first-hand the sacrifice that so many of our law enforcement officers, emergency medical services personnel, firefighters and so many others make on a daily basis. Their ability to adapt to an ever-changing health crisis is commendable and deserves nothing short of our praise and recognition."
Albers said money will primarily go to charities throughout north Fulton and Cherokee County and then others throughout the state.
Throughout the pandemic, Albers has made efforts to give back to his community. In early May, Albers delivered KN95 masks that were donated by the law firm of Schneider Hammers to the Alpharetta Public Safety Department, as well as the Milton Fire Department. Albers later delivered masks to home care company CaraVita. Additionally, Albers and his family have spent their Tuesday volunteering with Table and Main, a Roswell effort to provide free meals to the community.
"In addition, this pandemic has upended the lives of many Georgians and caused financial hardship for many," Albers said. "While this gesture may not be enough to bring economic security to every Georgian, it is my sincere hope that my legislative salary will benefit our first responders and others who are in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
