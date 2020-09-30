North Fulton voters will will decide who takes the District 48 and District 56 Georgia Senate seats this November.
In District 48, Democrat Michelle Au is facing Republican Matt Reeves. During the summer primaries, Au won the Democratic seat against Josh Uddin.
Au has lived with her family in the district for six years. The 41-year-old physician has practiced medicine in Georgia for 12 years and holds her masters in public health. Au said she decided to run for the same reason she became a doctor — to help people and fix difficult problems.
"My primary campaign goal is to increase affordable healthcare access for as many Georgians as possible, because increased early access to care, and the ability to make healthy choices is always going to be far more efficacious than any drug, treatment, or surgery I could ever prescribe," Au said in May.
Au plans to push for "full Medicaid expansion, enabling the millions in federal tax dollars we’ve already paid to return to our state and allow hundreds of thousands more Georgians access to desperately needed coverage."
"My passion for a healthy and thriving Georgia extends to every issue debated under the Gold Dome because if we don’t have quality education, effective transportation, access to economic opportunity or we aren’t safe, we can’t live full and productive lives," Au said.
Age: 41
Occupation: Physician
Years in Living in the district: 6
Relevant Experience: Physician practicing in Georgia for the past 12 years, Masters Degree in Public Health, mother to 3 school aged children who attend public school in the district.
Website: https://auforga.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/auforga/ Twitter: @AuforGA
Republican Matt Reeves has lived in the district since 2003, where he lives with his wife and three children. Reeves is an business and real estate attorney and partner at Andersen, Tate & Carr in Duluth. Reeves said he decided to run for senate because he believes in "a different kind of leadership," where he says the state should do a few things and do them well, leaving the rest to Georgians and elected officials.
"We need bipartisan problem-solving and fiscal conservatism in state government, focused on common ground and common sense issues for the benefit of our local community in North Fulton and Gwinnett County," Reeves said. "We need a watchdog fighting for working people, homeowners, small businesspeople, local officials, our K-12 schools, and our merit-based HOPE Grant."
Reeves' top priorities for the district include being a an advocate for fiscal conservatism and common ground topics, like supporting "our schools, being favorable to taxpayers, homeowners and small businesses, healthcare, traffic solutions and keeping our communities safe." Reeves said he also plans to pursue a change to most County offices being nonpartisan and term limited and "to strengthen Georgia’s state ethics commission so that everyone under the Gold Dome is there to serve the people and our local communities."
Reeves believes the biggest challenge for the district is the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The lingering effects of C-19 will have an impact on family, business, local government, school, and state operations and budgets, so the next District 48 State Senator will need to be an effective advocate in the 35-21 Republican Majority State Senate to help our community overcome these challenges," Reeves said. "Keeping our local schools, jobs, healthcare, transportation, law enforcement, and other quality of life pillars strong during the uncertainty of Covid-19 is necessary."
Age: 42
Occupation: Business and real estate attorney and partner at Andersen, Tate & Carr in Duluth, the largest full-service law firm in Senate District 48, since 2003.
Years in Living in the district: 17 (2003)
Relevant Experience: Georgia House Judiciary Committee Legal Counsel, 2008 Georgia General Assembly; Georgia Evidence Code Commission, 2008-09; Gwinnett County Bar Association President, 2011-12; Duluth Rotary Club President, 2014-15; Gwinnett County Public Schools ESPLOST Committee; Former Senate President Pro Tem David Shafer’s Legislative Advisory Committee Co-Chair; Duluth Parks & Recreation Board for 5 years; UGA Law School and Mercer University alumnus.
Website: mattreevesforsenate.com
Facebook: MATT REEVES FOR STATE SENATE
Twitter: @MattReevesGA
In District 56, democrat Sarah Beeson will face off Republican incumbent Senator John Albers.
Albers has served as State Senator for the past nine years and has lived in north Fulton for 16 years. As the Chairman of Public Safety, subcommittee Chairman of Appropriations, vice Chairman of Finance and member of the Rules, Regulated Industries and Veterans committees, Albers believes he is "best positioned to help and support north Fulton."
"I sponsored legislation helping our veterans, first responders, small businesses, special needs community, championed education and helped thousands of people," Albers said. "I was named Legislator of the Year 3 times by the fire service, recognized twice for outstanding service by law enforcement."
Albers' top three priorities for the district include public safety, job creation and education. He said he will continue to support small business and economic development, as well as continuing to build roads and bridges.
"I will make sure Georgia continues to thrive as the best place to do business for the past 7 years running," Albers said. "I will continue to be very responsive and provide phenomenal customer service to you."
Like other candidates, Albers said the largest problem the district is facing is the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has caused major stress on major strain on families, schools, senior care, business owners, he says. Albers is urging residents to stay positive.
"I worked closely with the Governor and task force to allow for visits to long-term care homes, help our schools, assist small business owners and our special needs community," Albers said. "I have donated my entire legislative salary this year and have been helping with the School Meal Program, Table & Aid and many other civic and faith-based charities."
Age: 48
Occupation: Executive & Small Business Owner
Years in Living in the District: 16 in North Fulton
Relevant Experience: As the current Senator, I have sponsored and passed hundreds of important pieces of legislation and recognized as a leader by numerous organizations. I have served in the Senate for the past 9 years rising into the leadership as the Chief Deputy Whip. I work closely with city and county elected officials and assure we are making a meaningful impact for families.
Website: www.SenatorAlbers.com
Facebook & Twitter accounts: @SenatorAlbers & @JohnAlbers
Democrat and small business owner Sarah Beeson decided to run for office after noticing a "void that needed to be filled in representing folks like us here in North Fulton."
"All the more frustrating is how our current elected leaders block constituents on social media or refuse to hold public forums while legislating on our behalf -- it flies in the face of our American values," Beeson said. "I decided to step up and run to be the 56th District's next State Senator because I believe North Fulton deserves fair, transparent, accessible leadership at the Georgia Capitol."
Beeson's top three priorities for the district include education, healthcare and safety. Beeson wants to institute "mask requirements, making no-knock warrants illegal, reviewing use of force training, and keeping our children safe from guns in schools."
"Georgia ranks 46th in healthcare and the worst for maternal mortality," Beeson said. "Instead of opting for Governor Kemp's proposed voucher plan which costs more while covering less Georgians, we need to expand Medicaid."
Beeson also plans to focus on improving healthcare for Georgians.
"With the state ranking the worst in the nation for maternal mortality (mothers dying while pregnant or shortly after birth) and rural hospitals closing at alarming rates, lawmakers need to act fast," Beeson said.
Age: 31
Occupation: Small Business Executive
Years in Living in the District: 20 years
Relevant Experience: Runs a Roswell-based environmental consulting firm; Member of Leadership Council for National Small Business Assocation; former Board Member of Advance Atlanta; former statewide President of Young Democrats of Georgia
Website: www.votebeeson.com
Facebook: facebook.com/votebeeson
Twitter: @SarahZBeeson
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 30. For a full list of Fulton's voting locations, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/early-voting-locations.
