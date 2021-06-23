Niall Logan, a professor at a Glasgow university, has spent the last few years researching and tracing the Bulloch family not only back to the small parish of Baldernock, Scotland, but also to the first governor of Georgia, Archibald Bulloch.
Niall and Jane Logan have lived in Baldernock, Scotland for around 40 years now and say they have known about the Bulloch family in Roswell for years. However, it wasn't until their son, William Logan, proposed to Leilani Barry of Roswell that they delved further into the Bulloch's history.
"I said to my daughter in law's parents that, you know, there was this amazing coincidence with Baldernock and they said, 'Oh, we've got a Bulloch Hall in Roswell!'" Jane Logan said.
Through research, the Logans were able to trace the Bulloch family back to Archibald Stobo, a minister during the second expedition to Darien Scheme — when Scotland attempted to colonize Panama. Stobo left the failed colony in 1700, when he and his wife Elizabeth Stobo boarded a ship that landed in South Carolina. According to Logan's research, the Scottish residents in Charleston invited Stobo to stay and preach to them, and while the pair was ashore, their boat was lost to a hurricane.
Meanwhile, the Bulloch family of Baldernock lived in the parish from at least the early 17th century until the late 19th century. James Bulloch was born in Glasgow in 1701. At 27-years-old, Bulloch emigrated to Charleston, where he married the Stobos' daughter, Jean, in 1729.
James and now Jean Bulloch had Archibald Bulloch in 1730, and Archibald Bulloch eventually began Georgia's first governor in 1777. Archibald Bulloch's grandson, Maj. James Bulloch, had Bulloch Hall built in 1839.
"It's been a bit of a labor of love," Niall Logan said. "I've followed the Bullochs as much as I can, from those early times up to the late 19th century, and have been sketching in the details of who was living where and what children they had — this kind of thing. But then COVID lockdown got in the way."
Logan was using physical documents such as wills, testaments, birth records from the local church and marriage and baptism records going back to 1624 — information that wasn't digitized or easily available online. Because the country was shut down due to the coronavirus, Logan was unable to go to the archives to view the documents. Prior to the pandemic, Logan said he often stumbled across documents.
"I stumbled across them when looking for other things," Logan said. "This is how records go — you're looking for something else and you stumble across it, or a researcher friend sees a name or a place that you're interested in and tells you about it, and you follow that up."
Some of the documents, however, show gaps in the Bullochs' story.
"The most interesting and also most frustrating thing is that what we don't know about the Bullochs is what happened into who — between the branch that ended up where you are (Roswell), leaving Baldernock in the mid 17th century... and ending up in Glasgow, between that time and where the story picks up in America," Logan said. "I don't know what happens. I don't know why he chose to come to America."
Despite these gaps of time, Niall plans to continue his research in depth once Scotland is completely reopened.
Interest in genealogy and ancestry also spiked during COVID-19, largely due to medical reasons. According to a survey by Ancestry.com, 47% of all Americans and nearly 60% of parents said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased their specific interest in understanding their possible genetic health risks.
"Speaking for myself, I just think if you don't know where you come from, I think that it can be a burden to your whole life," Logan said. "I think it's instinctive in all of us to want to know these things."
