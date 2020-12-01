It’s the most magical time of the year and Avalon is inviting the community to enjoy a special breakfast with Santa this holiday season.
Before Old Saint Nick fills up on cookies, he will also host two breakfast experiences along the Boulevard for families to enjoy. Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, join Santa at Chick-fil-A for a drive-in breakfast, where guests can order from the delicious breakfast menu, participate in festive crafts, and jam out to holiday tunes. Guests are welcome to choose from two drive-in time slots at 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
Tickets will cost $25 per car and include a visit from Santa, crafts, and a gift for each child in the vehicle. To purchase tickets, visit: www.freshtix.com/breakfast-with-santa-at-chick-fil-a.
On Sunday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., Santa and his elves will visit Oak Steakhouse for a delectable meal and other holiday surprises. The cost to attend is $30 per child and $40 per adult. To purchase tickets, visit: www.freshtix.com/breakfast-with-santa-at-oak-steakhouse.
Masks are encouraged for all guests while on property. The full list of safety precautions and preventive measures being taken at Avalon is here. Throughout the holiday season, guests are encouraged to share their experiences using #AvalonHoliday2020.
