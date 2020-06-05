Roswell's Tap and Six announced its last day will be June 14 largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The beer garden and market celebrated its second anniversary last December, but manager Ethan Craig, owners Holli Hurtsen and David Craig announced the restaurant's closing on Facebook June 4.
"Tap & Six was conceived around the idea of gathering — a place for friends and families to come together to enjoy a beer and spend time connecting," the announcement read. "Unfortunately, that doesn't align with our current reality."
Tap and Six will still sell beer over the nine days and will be running specials. Sean Roberts of Carne 250 will be there with his food truck June 6, 13 and 14.
"We are certainly sad, but we are closing this chapter full of gratitude for the amazing friends and connections that we made because we took this leap," the statement said. "To all of you who have been apart of our journey over the last three years, THANK YOU! We will see you around Roswell, this amazing community we call home."
Tap and Six invites residents to come out and raise a final toast on the patio at 23 Oak Street.
