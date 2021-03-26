Roswell's new fire chief Joe Pennino will start June 1.
Pennino will start as Roswell’s new fire chief June 1, replacing former Fire Chief Ricky Burnette, who retired from the City of Roswell after more than 30 years of service.
Pennino has been with the Largo Fire Rescue in Florida for over 18 years, where he has served in nearly every capacity, from firefighter to interim fire chief. He has served since 2017 as Largo’s deputy fire chief, where he has overseen the department’s five operational divisions, helped the department improve its response times, conducted an organizational analysis, and served as the city’s incident commander for hurricanes Irma and Eta.
In addition, as deputy fire chief, he oversaw the annual budget and capital improvement plans for the department, as well as improving efficiencies and the construction of one new fire station with an additional three planned.
“I am excited to join the talented team of professionals at the Roswell Fire Department and to be a part of the City of Roswell’s bright future,” Pennino said.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Pennino has a Doctorate in Public Administration from Valdosta State University and a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. He is a knowledgeable professional in his field, serving as an adjunct instructor at Liberty University, teaching fire service leadership and Public Administration Ethics, Statesmanship and Governance.
“The Roswell Fire Department is composed of the best firefighters our region has to offer and has a long history of solid professional leadership,” Roswell City Administrator Gary Palmer said. “We knew going into this recruitment we would have our work cut out for us finding the right leader, the right chief for the Roswell Fire Department. I am confident we found that leader and chief with Joe Pennino.”
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry also extended a warm welcome to the incoming chief.
“We are looking forward to Chief Pennino joining the City of Roswell and leading our fire department,” Henry said. “I know with his experience and education that he will be a great leader for our firefighters.”
The Roswell Fire Department has 210 employees, with over 180 firefighters and seven fire stations.
