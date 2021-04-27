Roswell City Administrator Gary Palmer has resigned from the city of Roswell effective June 1.
The announcement followed the April 26 mayor and city council meeting, where the first item on the meeting agenda was a "Recommendation for Closure to Discuss Personnel, Litigation and Real Estate." Council members left the chambers for around an hour. Staff was unaware of what was being discussed during closure. According to Georgia open meetings laws, what happens in Closure is not open to the public.
Palmer has served as the Roswell’s City Administrator since November 2017, after the city conducted a nationwide search. When asked why Palmer resigned, communications manager Karen Zitomer said this was the only information they have available.
During his tenure with Roswell, Palmer helped lead the city through the COVID-19 crisis; established a Chief Data Officer role to create strategies for using data to improve decision-making, policies, and programs; and spearheaded Roswell’s first citywide strategic planning process.
“After looking back upon my career path and its trajectory, and exploring other professional opportunities, I find that now is the right time for me to step down as City Administrator for the City of Roswell,” Palmer said. “We have had many great successes over the course of the past 3 ½ years, which is entirely due to the great teams we have working for Roswell, their departmental leadership, and support from our Mayor and Council."
"I have never worked with a more professional and cohesive team and foresee nothing but great achievements in the City of Roswell’s future," Palmer said. "I want to thank those City teams, department directors, the Mayor and Council, and the Roswell community for the constant support and confidence.”
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry said she has enjoyed working with Palmer and is thankful for his contributions to the city.
“We are grateful to Gary for his service to the City of Roswell over the past several years,” she said. “His leadership throughout the challenges of the past year especially has been vital to the City’s success in continuing to successfully provide essential services to our community. Gary’s dedication to local government and public service is commendable, and his accomplishments throughout his tenure will leave a lasting and positive impact on our whole organization. We wish him the very best as he moves on to his next opportunity.”
Roswell’s City Administrator serves as its chief operating officer, managing the annual budget, more than 600 full-time employees and more than 30 departments, divisions and offices. The City Administrator oversees the day-to-day operations of the city and implements policies established by mayor and council to provide services to the citizens of Roswell in the most effective, efficient and economical manner.
