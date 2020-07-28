With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Friends of Bulloch Hall, Inc has decided to host the magNOlia Ball — an online fundraiser in place of the in-person ball.
Magnolia Ball chairs, Nancy Alterman, Jacque Digieso and Bob Hagan, President of Friends of Bulloch, Inc, said the Ball has been re-imagined to comply with current city and state restrictions. According to Hagan, funding is needed to replace lost revenue, as the historic home has been closed during the pandemic.
"Besides being disappointing that we could not enjoy our annual evening of dancing and socializing, we were very concerned that Bulloch Hall -A National Treasure- would suffer without the funds that are raised each year," Digieso said. "The upkeep of any historical site is expensive. The funds from the City of Roswell can only go so far. Friends of Bulloch have been responsible for an untold amount of money and volunteer hours to insure the home and buildings are maintained, the grounds are well kept, events are scheduled and more for over 35 years. We knew we had to be creative."
All funds raised will go to the continuing financial support that Bulloch, its programs and staff require. Friends of Bulloch Hall has raised over $1.5 million for Bulloch Hall through the Magnolia Ball, fundraisers and donation sin the past 30 years. The money has helped Friends of Bulloch purchase furniture, fixtures, exhibits, and buildings on the property of Bulloch Hall.
The non profit continues the work on Orchard Hill, an outdoot education center, and has started the construction of a blacksmith shop on the property.
"Your gifts are vital to our continued success," Magnolia Ball advisor and former chair Karen Schwank said. "We hope that you will join us in celebrating this historic property in 2020 by purchasing a ticket or providing a donation to the magNOlia Ball. We will miss seeing you this year but we look forward to toasting & dancing with you in 2021!"
This year's Presenting Sponsor is Malon D. Mimms, with Hagan as the Platinum Sponsor. Roswell Rotary Club is the Gold Sponsor.
All donations of $500 or more will receive two tickets to the Moonlight, Magnolias and Martinis event this fall. Donations can be made until the end of August.
"We may be limiting our public appearances but Friends of Bulloch, Inc. is still in full operation as far has assisting Bulloch Hall in so many important areas," Schwank said.
Each year, a magnolia is auctioned off at the Magnolia Ball. This year's magnolia is a painting a painting, with proceeds going to Bulloch Hall.
Supporters can donate to the Event Brite link at https://magnoliaball2020.eventbrite.com or donate directly to http://bullochhall.org/friends-of-bulloch-hall.html.
