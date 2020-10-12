The city of Roswell is seeking its residents' feedback on the recreational development of the Ace Sand property, located on Riverside Road between St. Andrew Catholic Church and Don White Memorial Park.
The public's input will help the Ace Sand project team to identify ways to improve the functionality and design of the site's programs in order to better meet the needs of the community.
The property was acquired by the city in 1999 and since that time, it has been leased to Ace Sand in order provide a source of revenue. The Ace Sand Property played a large role in the development of the 2016 Roswell River Parks Master Plan, which detailed the goal of transforming Roswell's riverfront property into a unified first-class public park system that provides access to, enjoyment of, and appreciation for the river.
“These parks and everything in them should be about the river and our connection to it," the River Parks Master Plan site reads. "They should help tell the story about this waterway, and its importance to Roswell’s very existence. When people come to these parks, they should be able to look upon the river with awe and wonder. And when they leave the parks, they should have a greater understanding and appreciation of the importance of the Chattahoochee.”
The Ace Sand site is the first of the Roswell River Parks sites to receive design funding. When implemented, the project will restore today's ecologically disturbed areas to a more natural and biodiverse condition while providing amenities that will engage visitors of all ages and abilities.
The site will feature amenities including a public multi-use community building, an event lawn, an interactive storm water garden for children, constructed wetlands, picnic pavilions, a recreational loop and adventure trail, and a waterfront promenade providing access to the Chattahoochee River.
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/acesanddesign.
