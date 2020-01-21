The Department of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs will be conducting a balloon test to consider the use of Roswell Area Park for the annual July 4th Celebration.
The test will take place Jan. 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The balloon test will allow the department to determine if fireworks can be viewed within the park and identify additional surrounding areas that may be suitable for viewing fireworks. Different size firework shells go different heights so obtaining the viewing information from several locations assists us in determining the optimal launch site.
Different height balloons and/or drones will be flown to match the height of the event fireworks. Spotters will be stationed at the possible viewing areas and will compile their viewing information to determine if the location is acceptable.
In 2020, the city of Roswell will not be able to hold its annual summer events at Fulton County Schools. The school system informed the city they will no longer issue a use permit for Fourth of July and end of summer celebrations on any school property.
This eliminates Roswell High School, Centennial High School, Sweetapple Elementary School and any other FCS property for community celebrations that involve firework displays. Based on this notification, the city is exploring alternative options for Fourth of July and End of Summer activities.
The surrounding residents and visitors near Roswell Area Park are asked to communicate via the Facebook event page if the balloon(s) can be seen from their location during the approximately hour-long test. We will be testing two balloons with differing colors and at differing heights, comparable to the height of an exploding firework.
The city will be evaluating the viewing results to officially set the exact launch and viewing locations. This information will also help Roswell begin to plan event logistics and develop a public safety and incident response plan.
