Roswell Mayor Lori Henry is lifting her moratorium on the city issuing special event permits for non-city events and resuming in-person city meetings this April.
City Council meetings, work sessions, committee meetings and Roswell boards and commissions will resume in-person meetings in April.
The decreasing COVID-19 numbers and the vaccine rollout led to the Mayor’s decision to lift the moratorium and resume in-person City meetings.
“I have been monitoring the numbers from the Georgia Department of Health and the Fulton County Health Department daily, and all of the numbers are steadily coming down," Henry said. "In just the last few weeks, Roswell’s COVID cases have decreased by almost 50 percent, and since January, cases in Fulton County and the state are down about 64 percent.”
While the city will resume issuing special event permits, organizations applying for permits must agree to require masks, take temperatures and implement social-distancing measures at their events. Organizers will also need to follow Governor Brian Kemp’s orders for gatherings of more than 50 people if those participating in the event exceed that number.
In addition, those attending in-person city meetings will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures taken and social distance per the CDC-recommended guidelines.
“While I am heartened by the decrease in COVID cases and all the numbers we are seeing now, it is still important to have CDC-recommended public health and safety guidelines in place to protect our residents, visitors, and staff,” Henry said. “As the governor has asked, please be patient a little while longer. I know we all can see the light at the end of this very long tunnel. I want us to get there safely.”
More than 328,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Fulton County and almost 2.2 million across the state. The city will be monitoring state and local COVID data and vaccination rates through April. Based on those numbers, the city will make a determination on whether to resume city-held events.
