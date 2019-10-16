The city of Roswell has approved the purchase of the last 3.54 acres of the Seven Branches Property.
The 50 acre property was originally purchased by the city September 2017, when some of the land donated as a charitable contribution. The acquisition of this final parcel of land will expand the property by over 2 acres.
The decision was met with applause from the public at Tuesday's council meeting. Roswell will pay no more than $9,000 for the remaining land.
“This project is important because at the heart of every Roswell citizen is the desire for preservation of green space and trees,” Mayor Lori Henry said. “This significant acquisition preserves the natural beauty of Seven Branches for future generations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in this acquisition; it was truly a team effort.”
Seventy-three-year-old resident Ted Tucker said he approached by former council members four years ago to help protect the property.
"Today we celebrate the last great addition to this phenomenal park system," Tucker said. "Seven Branches Legacy Park is the result of over four years of effort, countless hours of volunteer work by many people with one goal in mind: to forever protect this magnificent 53 acre parcel and its many sources of water that all flow into Martin Lake, then into the Chattahoochee River to provide drinking water, not only for those of us who live here, but to the many millions of people who depend on it..."
To celebrate the completion of the acquisition of the Seven Branches Property, located along Holcomb Bridge Road near East Roswell Park, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.
This event is free and open to the public. The parking for the event will be located at the East Roswell Park entrance off Eves Road. A shuttle will be provided to the ribbon-cutting site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.