Roswell will host an in-person job fair May 13, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m., at Hembree Park, 850 Hembree Road, Roswell.
The city currently has a variety of career opportunities available and will have representatives from many departments on hand to answer questions and help potential employees begin the application process.
“We are excited to share information about the many job opportunities the City has available right now and to meet potential employees at this event,” Employment Manager Andrew Ross said. “Working in local government and public service is meaningful and fulfilling because you get to play an active role in building and improving your community. We hope to introduce job fair attendees to the many benefits of joining our team.”
Among the open positions Roswell is looking to fill are 911 dispatchers, police officers, equipment operators, administrative specialists, crew leaders and many more.
Representatives from several city departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes. On-site interviews may be offered and computers will be available at the event for attendees to complete their online applications.
COVID-19 public health and safety measures will be in place at this in-person event. All attendees must wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
Many of the available opportunities are listed at www.RoswellGov.com/Jobs, but more openings may be listed as they become available. Even if a job seeker does not see an opportunity specifically suited to them listed online, Roswell is encouraging people to come out to network with city representatives and learn about potential future opportunities.
The city of Roswell offers competitive salaries and an excellent benefits package to full-time employees that includes:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Retirement Plan
- Paid Time Off (PTO), Sick Leave, and 11 paid holidays
- Health Savings Account (HSA)
- Basic and Supplemental Life Insurance
- Short- and Long-Term Disability
- Employee Wellness Program, including an on-site clinic
- Critical Illness and Accident Coverage
- Legal Shield/ID Shield Program
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP)
- Professional Education and Development Opportunities
- Educational Assistance Program
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event at www.RoswellGov.com/JobFair. While registration is not required, it will help the city to anticipate the attendee count.
