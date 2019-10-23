Roswell will help the community get ready for #GivingTuesday on Dec. 3 by highlighting many of the nonprofit organizations that serve the Roswell community throughout the month of November.
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Each year since the event was first launched in 2012, millions of people across the globe mobilize on #GivingTuesday to show up, give back and change their communities.
“Roswell is home to many nonprofits that impact our community each day," Manager of Roswell's Grants Division Danny Blitch said. "In preparation of #GivingTuesday, the City wants to introduce our residents to these organizations—with the hope that you’ll find one whose mission speaks to you, so that you can connect with them on #GivingTuesday and beyond."
The city plans to highlight #GivingTuesday and the work of many nonprofit organizations that are part of its Nonprofit Partnership Program throughout November on its Facebook page.
Roswell’s Nonprofit Partnership Program is managed by the city’s Grants Division, which facilitates collaborations and provides support to expand each organization's capacity to serve Roswell residents. While the city encourages its residents to connect with any nonprofit they wish to support, the organizations that are part of NPP go through an application process to ensure they serve Roswell residents.
In addition to the Facebook campaign, Mayor Lori Henry will proclaim Dec. 3, as #GivingTuesday in Roswell during the mayor and city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street.
To learn more about the City’s Nonprofit Partnership Program and to explore local nonprofits to support on #GivingTuesday or any day of the year, visit www.roswellgov.com/NPP. Local nonprofits interested in joining the NPP can contact Danny Blitch at dblitch@roswellgov.com or (770) 641-3727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.