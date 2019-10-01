Roswell will host its first Dia de los Muertos parade Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roswell City Hall.
To celebrate this traditional Mexican holiday, the event will feature an afternoon and evening filled with fun, remembrance and community spirit.
Dia de Los Muertos — or the Day of the Dead — is traditionally celebrated Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in the central and southern regions of Mexico. The holiday is centered around remembrance of lost loved ones, as communities come together to celebrate their memory and pray for their safe spiritual journey.
The festival is free to the public, with the exception of food vendors and two special ticketed experiences. The festival will have traditional entertainment, including street performers, a Mexican ballet group and a live mariachi band. On-site vendors will sell Mexican cuisine, such as empanadas and tamales.
No Dia de los Muertos celebration would be complete without traditional candy skull face painting. Free, but tips appreciated.
At dusk or around 7:20 p.m., the community will gather for closing lantern parade along marigold-filled streets in downtown Roswell, led by a marching band. Participants are welcome to bring their own lanterns or purchase a lantern kit on-site. Kits range in price from $5 to $25.
Tequila-Tasting Experience: Showcasing the unique flavors of Mexico, this experience includes nine tasting tokens, a souvenir cup, and access to a mixologist who specializes in tequila cocktails, as well as access to a professional chef that will be curating tequila-inspired meal tastings. Cost: $45/person. Purchase tickets in advance at www.DayoftheDeadATL.com.
Leading up to the festival on Oct.12, 23 and 30, participants can enjoy delicious wine tastings while learning paper mâché crafting during each two-hour session. Each workshop is designed to teach attendees how to craft their very own paper mâché marigolds — complete with the names of lost loved ones — to line the streets with during the Dia de los Muertos parade on the evening of Nov. 2. Workshops have two central locations: The Cottage School and Webluk Farm, both in Roswell. Tickets cost $45 per person and can be purchased in advance at www.DayoftheDeadATL.com.
This event is being presented by Atlanta Creative Events in collaboration with the City of Roswell’s Special Events Committee.
For more information and to buy tickets for the Tequila-Tasting Experience and the Marigold Workshops, visit www.DayoftheDeadATL.com.
