Roswell's newly formed School Meals Program served over one thousand meals to students in need during its first week of operation.
The School Meals Program was formed following Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order closing all Georgia K-12 schools until March 31, leaving many students without food.
Mike and Cristy Thomas, a special needs kindergarten teacher at Esther Jackson Elementary, combined their skill sets to come up with an idea that would address two very important concerns of buying a gift card to generate revenue and feed students without access to school lunches.
The Thomases created the School Meal Program where residents can purchase gift cards to participating restaurants and donate the value to the program. The restaurant prepares healthy meal options based on the amount of gift cards purchased. Volunteers pick up the meals and distribute them to the students in need.
“Thanks to the generous donations of our community, we will be able to continue serving our students in need,” Mike Thomas said. “Today, we are excited to announce the addition of five new restaurant partners and three new Roswell schools."
School partners include Esther Jackson Elementary, Vickery Mill Elementary, Hembree Springs Elementary, Roswell North Elementary and Crabapple Middle School.
New Roswell restaurant partners include Peach And The Porkchop, Flying Biscuit Café, Cici’s Pizza, Apple Spice Catering Peach of a Party Catering and Nancy’s Pizza
“Expanding our program to new restaurants and schools will allow us to bring healthy meal options to hundreds more students while stimulating our local restaurants who greatly need the support," Thomas said.
For up to date information regarding the School Meal Program – search and join the Facebook Public group School Meal Program https://www.facebook.com/groups/SchoolMealProgram/.
Schools or restaurants interested in learning more can email Thomas at miket30075@gmail.com.
