Roswell Rotary and the city of Roswell will once again host the Sept. 11 Memorial Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11. to reflect on the innocent lives lost.
The service will be held at the Mike Gann 9/11 Memorial by Roswell Area Park’s lake beginning at 8:30 a.m. Claude Michael 'Mike' Gann was a Roswell resident who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors to the main recreation building. The public is invited to attend this most important memorial service.
This year’s keynote speaker is Colonel Mark D. Gelhardt a retired Army officer with over 22 years of active commissioned service. Gelhardt is a combat veteran from the First Gulf War, where he was the Commander of a join unit in the theater of operations. He reached the pinnacle of his career when he was selected to be the Commander of the Data System Unit of the White House Communications Agency.
He worked with President Clinton daily providing all classified communications and technology to the Commander-in-Chief and The White House. Since then Gelhardt has published “My Time at the Clinton White House.” He continues his work as a community volunteer as a firefighter, Civilian Emergency Responder Team trainer and a member of the Volunteer Georgia State Defense Force.
In addition to the keynote speaker, Mayor Lori Henry will speak on behalf of the city. Wreaths will be laid in honor of the fallen civilians and officers and a moment of silence will be held at 8:46 a.m. when the North Tower was struck.
Dwayne Kell, Roswell Rotary 9/11 committee chair has asked that “all Roswell Rotarians, residents, city officials, firefighters, police officers and soldiers gather at the Roswell Area Park to honor the lives lost that day.
“We have an obligation to never forget, but always remember the many heroes who saved our county,” Kell said.
