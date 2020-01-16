Roswell Roots will host a free college fair at the East Roswell Recreation Center Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for high school students.
The Roswell Roots College Fair gives local students the chance to interact with admission representatives from a wide range of higher education institutions, receive free college admission counseling and connect with resource groups, as well as other informative non-profit organizations.
Students and parents are encouraged to attend and learn about the college process, interact with recruiters and be entertained by a local DJ.
At 11 a.m., there will be a forum addressing the application process, financial assistance, and sustainability. Following the forum, the recruitment gym will open to the public at noon.
At 2 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to win financial awards via a Pitch Competition. Additionally, an award will be offered to the school, church or organization with the most students in attendance. All awards will be presented to select students.
Roswell Roots, sponsored by the city of Roswell, is one of the largest black history celebrations in North America. The month-long festival has continued to be a community and regional success for over 20 years. It is a celebration comprised of diverse aspects of art, literature, music, film, culinary arts and history.
To RSVP for the forum and competition, please email csutherlin@roswellgov.com. This event is free but student pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
