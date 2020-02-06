As of 1 p.m. Feb. 6, numerous roads have been affected by high water levels due to storms.
Azalea Road is closed due to a tree across power lines. The road is expected to be closed for several hours and Roswell Police say Georgia Power has been contacted.
Willeo Road is now closed in both directions between Azalea Drive and Bywater Trail until further notice due to high water levels.
Oxbo Rd. has standing water on the roadway. The city is urging drivers to use caution.
Chattahoochee River water level is getting high, so please use caution along the portions of Riverside, Azalea and Willeo roads that are not already affected.
Roswell Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes, slow down and be careful.
