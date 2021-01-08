Roswell Restaurant Weeks returns for a seventh year, however, this time participating restaurants will follow COVID-19 guidelines.
In 2021, the promotion, which ordinarily lasts ten days, will be temporarily rebranded to Roswell Restaurant Weeks, encompassing several weeks, and will run from Jan. 11 to Feb. 11 to support the local restaurants through a traditionally slower period of patronage.
Roswell Restaurant Weeks is presented this year through a joint partnership between Roswell Inc and Visit Roswell, the economic development and tourism partner organizations for the city of Roswell. In previous years, Roswell Restaurant Week has been celebrated as the largest restaurant-focused promotional event in Metro Atlanta. For the upcoming year, 37 participating restaurants from around the city have signed on.
"Most have made investments that include expanded patio space, tenting, fire pits and electric or gas heaters to offer a pleasant dining experience,” Visit Roswell Executive Director Andy Williams said. “Roswell Restaurant Weeks allows us to highlight our partners through offerings typically not seen on standard menus, and the expanded length gives patrons more opportunity to enjoy favorites and consider new choices, as well.”
During the multi-week event, all participating restaurants will serve individual prix fixe menus featuring signature favorites and original specialties.
Participating restaurants include: 1920 Tavern, Adele’s on Canton, Another Broken Egg, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Bayou Q, Big Oak Tavern, Brookwood Grill, Canton Street Social, Chipper’s Pub, Eat Raw Vegan Wellness, The Fickle Pickle, Fresco Cantina Grille, From the Earth Brewing Company, Gracious Plenty, HOLA! Taqueria & Bar Roswell, Houck’s Grille, Hugo’s Oyster Bar, Huh Natural & Real Food, Ipp’s Pastaria & Bar, Lazaro’s Cuban Cuisine, Lola’s Burger & Tequila Bar, The Mill Kitchen & Bar, Monterrey Roswell, Noca Eatery & Bar, Osteria Mattone, Peach & The Porkchop, Pure Taqueria Roswell, Rock ‘N’ Taco, Salt Factory, Souper Jenny, Table & Main, Taqueria Tsunami, Uncle Jack’s on Canton, VG bistro + bar, Vin 25, The Whiskey Project, and Zest Restaurant.
“Restaurants and food & beverage providers make up a segment of the hospitality industry hit the hardest during the pandemic," Williams said. "Facing continuous COVID-related hurdles and colder months, our restaurant partners remain reliant on support that is critical at the local level."
Prix fixe menus are set to be announced in early January and available at RoswellRW.com. Local residents and visitors to Roswell are encouraged to follow Roswell Restaurant Weeks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @RoswellRW and share dining experiences using hashtags #RoswellRW and #RRW2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.