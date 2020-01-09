Roswell residents are invited to dine around the Historic District during Roswell Restaurant Week Jan. 20 to 29.
For the sixth consecutive year, Roswell Restaurant Week will be presented by Roswell Inc, the economic and business development organization for the City of Roswell.
Roswell Restaurant Week is the largest restaurant week event in Metro Atlanta, with 42 participating restaurants from around the city. During the 10-day event, all participating restaurants will serve individual prix fixe menus featuring signature favorites and original specialties.
Participating restaurants include 1920 Tavern, Adele’s on Canton, Amalfi Ristorante, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, The Big Ketch Canton Street, Big Oak Tavern, Bistro VG, C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar, Chipper’s Club, Crazy Love Coffeehouse, Deccan Spice Indian Cuisine, di Paolo Italian Kitchen, The Fickle Pickle, Foundation Social Eatery, Fresco Cantina Grille, From the Earth Brewing Company, Gracious Plenty, Hola Taqueria Roswell, Houck’s Grille, Hugo’s Oyster Bar, Ipp’s Pastaria & Bar, Lazaro’s Cuban Cuisine, Local On North, Lucky’s Burger & Brew, The Mill Kitchen & Bar, Monterrey Roswell, Noca Eatery, Osteria Mattone, Peach & The Porkchop, Pure Taqueria Roswell, Rock ‘N’ Taco, RUMC Coffee House, Salt Factory, Shanghai, Spiced Right Ribhouse, Stoney River Steakhouse, Table & Main, Taqueria Tsunami, Vin25, The Whiskey Project, and Zest Sushi.
Restaurants participating for the first time include Big Oak Tavern, Flying Biscuit Cafe, Ipp's Pastaria & Bar, Rock 'N' Taco, RUMC Coffee House, Shanghai, and Spiced Right Ribhouse.
"We’re excited to be a part of Roswell Restaurant Week especially since we’re still new to the Roswell community," RUMC Coffee House owner Lorna Heid said. "We think this is a great opportunity to get our name out there and let more people know about our mission of coffee and inclusion."
RUMC Coffee House employees adults with special needs. Since the coffee shop is not open for dinner, they will have breakfast and lunch specials.
For breakfast, they're offering a choice between our Spinach and Four Cheese Quiche or a Grits, Eggs, Cheddar & Sausage bake. Their lunch menu includes either a Turkey, Brie, Cranberry Jam On Croissant or a Walnut Chicken Salad Croissant with a choice of Crunchy Cashew Broccoli Slaw or Tomato Basil Soup.
More menus, photos and information for each restaurant are available at RoswellRW.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.