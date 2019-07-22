"There's a quote says, 'The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens,' and I feel like that really sums it up," Baha'i Roswell resident Melanie Danch-Powell said.
Roswell may have once been seen as another small town in the Bible Belt, but as the country has changed, Roswell reformed with it. Now, Roswell is home to countless different types of places of worship — Christian churches, synagogues, Baha'i and Sikh temples and mosques — most of whom feel that Roswell has welcomed their faith.
“I think there’s an old core of Roswell that that’s the way the world was,” Roswell psychologist Wendy Hanevold said. “As Roswell become bigger, people came from all places. I think Roswell now is much more diverse and bigger. The world is sitting everywhere.”
Like countless other Roswell citizens, Danch-Powell is a member of a minority religion in Georgia. According to the Pew Research Center, only 3% of Georgians are follow non-Christian faiths-- around 1% are Jewish and less than 1% are Muslim.
While most members of the Jewish and Muslim communities assert that Roswell is a welcoming community, they still take realistic safety measures due to recent synagogue and mosque shootings.
In Oct. 2018, a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue during the Sabbath and opened fire, killing 11 members and injuring six. The gunman carried a total of four firearms.
On the final day of this year's Passover, a 19-year-old gunman entered the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California and opened fire. Sixty-year-old Lori Kaye died in the attack, and three more were injured, including an eight-year-old child.
Rabbi Holtz said that after the two synagogue shootings within months of each other, members didn't know what to make of it. Temple Kehillat Chaim had always had armed guards, Holtz said, but members were still shaken.
"The reality is for Jewish community to feel safe anytime we have a gathering of people it means we have to be in touch with Roswell police officers and arrange for security at the temple," Holtz said. "It's the only way people will feel safe here."
The synagogue has armed Roswell police officers at services and events and in order for visitors to enter the building, visitors must to press a button to be buzzed in.
"I think there's a lot of rhetoric out there from people in a positions of power against minority groups," Holtz said. "Whether it's a racial minorities or immigrants or whether its religious minorities, and they may not target a particular group but as soon as we move away from the values of respect of everybody on account of their humanity, it opens the doors of permission to people...and their hatred."
Roswell Community Masjid also takes precautionary steps since the mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. This past March, a gunman massacred 50 people dead at two mosques. The gunman wore a body camera that recorded the entire attack.
"For me it was very close to home," Imam Arshad Anwar said. "Your congregation is like your flock, so you learn a lot about them, their lives their issues. to imagine someone walking in and just slaughtering your people, that's very difficult ti comprehend."
Anwar said that he and his security team watched the video so they could see what security measures that mosque had and what measures they needed to take.
"In that particular mosque, there was one way in and way way out," Anwar said. "So we opened up extra exit doors in the prayer space."
Yet despite these threats that hit close to home, Roswell remains one big community and heavily involved with the different faiths.
"I love the interfaith part of it," deputy director at RCM Khadeejah Farooq said. "I mean our relationship with Roswell Presbyterian and Temple Beth Tikvah, all the ministers and our neighbors, and everybody, we're good with everyone."
Roswell resident Dr. Rouha Sobhani agrees. Sobhani and her family fled Iran as a teenager after her family was being persecuted for being Baha'i. After 1979, Baha'is became the subject to a wave of persecutions.
"The revolutions happened and many of us were forced to exile and leave," Sobhani recalled. "Baha'i faith had been and is under heavy persecution in Iran, my husbands’ uncles, my husbands’ nephews cousin, my first cousin from my mothers side. It made me realize how prejudice can blind people’s emotion and humanity… coming from a background of religious persecution."
Sobhani says she felt secure when she moved to Roswell in 1988, and that the community was very understanding and welcoming.
“I see a beautiful diversity in Roswell," Sobhani said. "This is the third mayor we have lived through. Jere Wood attracted the cultures and Roswell got more diverse, but still kept its sense of a small town. We are looking forward to work more with this mayor.”
Even with tensions throughout the country, Roswell community members like Danch-Powell say they love Roswell and its small town feel.
"I don’t think we’re more divisive," Hanevold said. "I think we’re in time of enormous change and we’re scared."
"If you don’t have a map in times of transition, you feel like you’re in chaos," Hanevold continued. " I think we’re in a chrysalis. Change is coming and that is never comfortable.”
