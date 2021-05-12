The Roswell Recycling Center is introducing some changes beginning July 1, including new hours and paint recycling guidelines.
The mayor and city council members approved the changes at April 26 meeting. The Solid Waste Business Plan — which involves the recycling center — is updated around every five years. According to the Public Works Department, China's 2018 ban of importing certain recycled materials impacted the center's revenues from the material the center is collecting.
Beginning July 1, the Roswell Recycling Center at 11570 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta, will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed to nonresidents until further notice.
Residents will now be charged $3 per container of liquid latex or liquid oil-based paint. All containers will be charged the same rate.
"We're spending 30-50 annually to have that material picked up and turned into paint," deputy public works director Sharon Izzo said. "The reason that's so expensive is that there's just not much of a market for that material. It's been such a large expense for the recycling center."
The Recycling Center's “While You Wait” paper shredding will take place Tuesdays through Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Residents may still drop off paper for shredding anytime during operational hours. Paper dropped off will be held in a locked box until shredded at a later time.
The Roswell Recycling Center offers many services to Roswell residents that go beyond typical municipal recycling programs. The center accepts everyday items such as plastic, paper, metal, and glass to less typical items including appliances, tires, batteries, cell phones, printer cartridges, electronics, televisions, vegetable oil, motor oil and antifreeze.
Roswell residents and businesses will also see some changes to their garbage collection fees beginning July 1. The new fees are as below.
Large item collection will now be $30 per item. Replacement containers will cost $50; however, containers that reach their useful lifespan are exempt. Extra commercial collection will now cost $100 per collection.
New fees include a $50 fee per pick up request for late container set out. Dumpster replacements are now $150, but dumpsters that reach their useful lifespan are exempt. Residents with inaccessible dumpsters will be charged a $100 fee and curbside yard waste collection is limited to two cubic yards at a time. Every additional five cubic yards will be $75.
The household hazardous waste event will remain free to residents twice a year.
