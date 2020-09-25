The city of Roswell is receiving more than $3 million from Fulton County after 14 cities threatened to sue Fulton County.
According to Roswell Mayor Lori Henry, Fulton County was originally going to allot the city around $396,000, even though the county received $104 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
The cities seeking a fairer share of $104 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds from Fulton County
Fulton cities were told they would receive $4 million combined. The 14 cities — excluding Atlanta and Mountain Park — banned together in August in preparation to sue the county.
Henry announced during Sept. 25's special called council meeting that Roswell would be receiving $3,953,591 from Fulton County. Fulton's final offer for the cities is now a combined $30 million.
"Is this where we should be in comparison to other cities throughout the state of Georgia?" Henry said. "No, we're not even closer, but Fulton County came back to us and said, 'This is our final and best offer. Don't come back to us again; this is it.'"
The 14 cities have also requested they be included at the table and keep all lines of communications between the county and municipalities open.
"This has brought all of the Fulton County mayors together," Henry said. "We have improved our relationship and we are communicating very well now. We are already talking about additional initiatives we can take to protect us in the future from Fulton County."
Henry said the county has also allegedly allotted "a great deal of money" to nonprofits throughout the county. The 14 cities are requesting to see how the money is being spent and to ensure the nonprofits are legitimate.
"Fulton County has dialed back the clock," Henry said. "Fulton County's attitude is back, I would say to 14 to 15 years ago, so all of the headway we made with Chairman (John) Eaves has gone backwards with Chairman (Robb) Pitts."
Democrat John Eaves served as the Fulton County Chairman from 2007 to 2017, where he advocated for lower taxes and the expansion of MARTA. Chairman Pitts was elected November 2018 and will serve until December 2022. Pitts served on the Atlanta City Council for 20 years.
