The Roswell Reads program has selected two feature books highlighting communities in Appalachia.
"The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson has been announced as the selection for this year’s Roswell Reads program. The book tells a bold and unique story inspired by the history of the "blue-skinned people of Eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian Pack Horse Library Project."
The author conveys a powerful message about how the written word brings comfort and joy to a community of isolated mountain families, instilling literacy and providing a fleeting retreat to faraway lands. The book is historical fiction at its best: a compelling story told with compassion for those living in extreme poverty and hardship, facing discrimination and yet persevering.
The book is available for checkout at the Roswell and East Roswell Libraries, and in OverDrive® through the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System website http://www.afpls.org. Books are for sale at the Friends of the Roswell Library Book Store and will be on sale at the Literary Luncheon where the author will sign them.
The Literary Luncheon
- Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m.
- Adult Recreation Center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road, Roswell, 770-641-3950
Richardson will discuss her personal and professional life experiences, which led her to research and write this compelling story. Books will be available for purchase and personalization by the author. Tickets are $20.
Writing Workshop: The Path to Publication with Kim Michele Richardson
- Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
- Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Room 220
Richardson will share her experiences writing historical Southern fiction that led to her becoming a bestselling author. She has invested thousands of hours in researching and learning about self-publishing, agents and traditional publishing and will share her path to gaining reputable literary representation for the protection of her work and her literary career. She is an advocate for the prevention of child and domestic abuse, and the author of the memoir The Unbreakable Child. Her novels include Liar’s Bench, God Pretty in the Tobacco Field and The Sisters of Glass Ferry. Tickets are $10.
Registration for all programs is at www.roswellreads2020.eventbrite.com, or visit www.roswellreads.com.
Roswell Reads Children & Family Program
- Saturday, February 29, 10:30 am - Noon
- Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell
The complementary Roswell Reads children’s book selection is "That Book Woman" by Heather Henson. Children and their families are invited to the newly renovated Roswell Library for a fun, interactive program that includes book readings, coloring and making a book cover. Youngsters will gather in the beautiful children’s section to hear the reading of "That Book Woman," the story of the Pack Horse Librarians who brought books to rural families in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky.
In keeping with the spirit of our book selection, Roswell Reads is partnering with Little Free Library of North Fulton. Much like the Pack Horse Librarians, they are an organization dedicated to the sharing of books! At this year’s luncheon, rather than taking a book home with you, please bring a book to add to their collection.
Specifically, they are asking for pre-school board or early-reader books; chapter books; young adult/teen books; and adult books by local authors. Everyone who brings a book(s) will receive an additional raffle ticket. Information about serving as a steward or donating to create a Little Free Library will be available at the Literary Luncheon.
Roswell Reads promotes the value of reading, literacy, and lifelong learning through the shared community-wide experience of reading and discussing a common book. The Roswell Reads committee selects the book, and, working with the Roswell Library, Friends of the Roswell and East Roswell libraries, and the City of Roswell, develops community-wide programs, including book discussions, community outreach and education, children's programs and writing workshops.
