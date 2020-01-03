The Roswell Public Library celebrated its grand re-opening Jan. 3 after closing its doors for over a year for renovations.
The library originally closed Aug. 21, 2018, as part of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System’s Library Renovation Program. The library system also closed six other locations for renovations, all of which have opened since June.
The 23,716 square foot facility houses around 80,000 books, according to library staff.
"I would like to thank everyone who had something to do with this," Mayor Lori Henry said at the grand opening. "This has been a long road and I thank you all for working so hard to make it happen. I am just happy to see the library back open."
The library is open 10 am to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 am to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Residents can apply for a library card at http://www.afpls.org/afplsservices/library-cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.