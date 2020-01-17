Roswell Police Department and child safety experts Revved Up Kids are teaming up to teach parents and kids what to do when approached by a predator.
The workshop will be held at the Hembree Park Gymnasium Saturday, Feb. 8. and is open to students kindergarten through fifth grade.
According to public information officer Sean Thompson, Revved Up Kids teaches kids to be aware of both strangers and adults they know.
"Often times a predator will attempt to break down barriers with the child because most children aren’t going to just let some stranger touch them," Thompson said.
More than 1 in 10 children is a victim of sexual abuse, according to Revved Up Kids. Child sex trafficking is a lucrative crime that generates annual revenues of more than $30 billion for the traffickers and Atlanta has become one of the major hubs for sex trafficking.
According to the Georgia Sex Offender Registry, Fulton County has 1,528 registered sex offenders. Roswell has a total of 23, two of whom are labeled as sexual predators.
The class is $30 dollars per participant. Parents are required to register in advance at revvedupkids.org/events.
