A thirty-nine year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment bathroom last month, and Roswell police are searching for witnesses.
On Saturday, June 8, around 8 a.m., the Roswell Police Department responded to a death investigation at 606 Ashley Forest Drive. Thomas was found in the apartment’s bathroom by her roommate.
Neighbors advised that they last saw Thomas walking around her vehicle in the parking lot between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on that same morning. The circumstances behind Thomas’ death are still under investigation by the Roswell Police Department.
The Roswell Police Department is seeking possible witnesses who may have been in the area of the 600 building of Ashley Forest between Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.
Anyone who had regular contact with her on a personal level, or who interacted with her between Monday, June 3, and Saturday, June 8, is asked to contact the Investigating Detective.
If anyone has information and would like to speak with an investigator, please call Detective Omar Jones at 770-640-4473. He can be reached by email at ojones@roswellgov.com.
Information on this case can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
