Roswell police say they need help identifying suspect in sexual battery case.
Police say an unknown male suspect entered the business Massage Angels at 1020 Woodstock Road in Roswell Dec. 12, at around 10 p.m.
During the course of a massage, the suspect verbally identified himself as a Roswell Police officer, attempted to handcuff the masseuse, and performed indecent acts in the presence of the masseuse. According to police, the suspect then left the business in his own vehicle. The suspect does not appear to be affiliated with the Roswell Police Department.
According to police, the suspect is a heavy set white male between 50 to 60 years old. The suspect is around 5’10” to 6’02 with grey hair.
Surveillance photos depict the suspect wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and black suspenders. The suspect was drinking Heineken beer and left the business in his own vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Roswell Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-640-4100, or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Callers may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.