The Roswell Police Department joined teams from all over the state to plunge into Lake Acworth's frigid waters Feb. 24. for Special Olympics Georgia's Polar Plunge.
Roswell Police and other plungers raised thousands of dollars to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Georgia. Proceeds raised help provide free year round sports training and competition for SOGA’s 26,841 athletes.
With around 40 teams and individuals, around $150,000 was raised to benefit the Special Olympics. Roswell Police alone raised a total of $2,695. Last year the event raised $166,000.
Plungers also participated in tug-a-war, contests, live music, food and prizes.
Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics for athletes.
According to its website, Special Olympics Georgia serves more than 26,841 athletes with intellectual disabilities in over 180 programs in 121 counties.
The average cost to send one athlete to State Games is $104 each, we have 5 State Games each year and over 600 local area competitions, meets or tournaments throughout Georgia.
In addition to the Polar Plunge, Georgia Special Olympics hosts other fundraising events throughout the year, including the Duck Pluck in August. This year's Summer Olympic Games run from May 22 to 24 and the Fall Games Oct. 9 through 11. For more information on the Special Olympics, visit http://www.specialolympicsga.org/.
