Roswell Police Department is hosting a personal safety awareness and defense class for women March 24.
The class will be held at the Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center at 3755 Mansell Road in Alpharetta and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The class will feature a combination of lecture, demonstration and light practical exercises. Due to the nature of the material, attendees between the age of 13 and 17 will require an adult's consent to participate. No students under the age of 13 will be permitted to attend.
"It is important for us to talk about personal safety and awareness so that women are better prepared to identify threats and defend themselves in a time of crisis," Roswell Police public information officer Sean Thompson said.
According to the World Health Organization, 35% of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or sexual violence by a non-partner at some point in their lives.
Participants should plan on arriving around five minutes early to complete paperwork. Students should wear comfortable/athletic style clothing. No skirts, dresses or other loose fitting clothes.
Anyone interetsed can confirm and reserve their spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-self-defense-class-tickets-96675110859.
