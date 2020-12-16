Beloved Roswell Police Captain Danny Bates is officially retiring after 36 years of public service.
Bates will retire Jan. 4, 2021 after a long and successful career in law enforcement. In 1986, Bates was accepted as a member of the Roswell Police Department after serving as a Deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for 2 years.
“Captain Bates has been a fixture in the City of Roswell for 35 years," Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said. "He is an incredible asset to the Roswell Police Department. Danny has been practicing community policing his entire career, even before it was implemented. He has a unique connection to the community and everybody knows Danny Bates."
Six years later, Bates joined the Criminal Investigations Division as a Detective where he worked as a property crimes investigator, and later became a major case Detective.
In 2004, Bates was promoted to Sergeant in Uniform Patrol, and then rejoined the Criminal Investigations Division as a Sergeant in 2010. Then, in 2015, Bates was promoted to the Criminal Investigations Lieutenant.
By 2017, Bates was promoted to the Criminal Investigations Captain.
"Danny Bates has served all of the citizens of Roswell with distinction, fairness and honor and has always strived to give the very best services to the citizens of Roswell," Roswell Mayor Lori Henry said during the Dec. 14 council meeting.
"When I first arrived at Roswell, Danny made it a point to introduce me to as many people as he could," Conroy said. "Everybody I met has such wonderful things to say about Danny. I am going to miss seeing Danny every day, however I am glad to say that he plans to stick around and continue serving in our Reserve Officer program.”
To honor Bates, the city is recognizing Jan. 4, 2021, as Captain Danny Bates Day and asks that Roswell residents and law enforcement join in honoring Bates' career.
