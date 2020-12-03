The Roswell Police Department has raised and changed several service fees for the first time since 2001.
The fee changes were first introduced at the Nov. 10 Public Safety Committee meeting and approved at the Nov. 30 city council meeting. Fee changes include alcohol permits, criminal background checks, rolled fingerprints, soliciting permits and conceal carry permits.
"We do periodic reviews and found out they have not changed the fees for these permits and permit-related activities since 2001," Police Chief James Conroy said. "We were lagging behind so we did a survey and checked all of our neighboring le agencies and wanted to come up and be similar to what they offer."
Alcohol permits increased from $25 to $30 and will now need to be renewed annually. The department has also added a $15 penalty to late alcohol permit renewals. Criminal background checks increased from $15 to $20 and rolled fingerprinting increased from $10 to $20. Solicitor permits — allowing applicants to go door-to-door — doubled from $25 to $50.
Additionally, the police department now has an live scan fingerprinting machine for residents applying for their conceal carry permit. The fingerprinting fee is now $5 in accordance with a new state law.
"We review the fees to ensure that we are in compliance with state regulations and to ensure that we are providing these services at a reasonable rate, while covering our expenses associated with providing these services," Conroy said.
No changes have been made to open records fees. According to Georgia's Sunshine Laws, public agencies may charged a fee for public records, but said fee is typically no more than 10 cents per page. Agencies can also charge for the time it takes to retrieve records, but cannot charge for the first 15 minutes. The law also states the hourly charges for administrative tasks may not exceed the salary of the lowest paid, full-time employee who, in the discretion of the custodian of the records, "has the necessary skill and training to perform the request."
Roswell residents can login onto Roswell's Police2Citizen site at http://roswellp2c.roswellgov.com/main.aspx to obtain and file reports. Vehicle accident reports are $5.
Conroy was not able to provide specific information about potential revenue shortfalls impacting the police department, but says revenue was "not really a consideration" when proposing these changes. The new fees are currently in effect.
