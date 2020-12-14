Roswell Police and volunteers delivered Christmas gifts and holiday cheer to local families in need.
Numerous Roswell police officers and around 10 volunteers from Roswell Rotary — including Mr. and Mrs. Claus and one of their lively elves — delivered four carloads of Christmas gifts to local families Dec. 12.
The donations were made possible thanks to funds raised though the department's "We Support Roswell Police" signs and magnets sales. The fundraising began over the summer and raised enough money for RPD to adopt 24 families. In addition to Christmas gifts, families also receive hygiene and grocery items. Community Relations officer Janet Jackson said they were even able to purchase a washer and dryer for a family of nine.
"To see their faces when they get gifts and for them to see as many (gifts) as they asked for — that's amazing," Jackson said.
Officers Jackson and Jennifer Bennett organized the campaign and delivery, which was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the past, RPD participated in an event every December called “Heroes and Helpers” The campaign was partially funded by Target. The pandemic put strain on Target and also placed the department in a position where they did not want to compromise anyone’s health by shopping together inside of a store. Rather than bringing the families to the store, RPD masked up and delivered the gifts personally.
Gifts have been delivered over the past week, and the department says all gifts will be delivered by Dec. 18.
