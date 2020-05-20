Roswell police arrested seven people in connection with mail stolen from a United State Postal Service mail box and fraud in April.
Detectives with the Special Investigations Section conducted physical surveillance of a USPS mail box located at 10719 Alpharetta Hwy April 6. The Roswell Police Department received multiple complaints regarding theft of mail including checks from this mailbox.
According to police, a vehicle drove up to the mailbox and turned the lights off. Two males got out of the car and gained entry into the mailbox. While they were going through mail which didn't belong to them, officers converged on the location. The two males attempted to get away in the vehicle but were so scared they didn't see a large ravine.
The vehicle drove into the ravine and became airborne as it exited onto Alpharetta Hwy, disabling the vehicle. The two males were located nearby after a brief foot pursuit. Both were released on a copy of charges due to COVID-19 Fulton County Jail restrictions.
On May 12, detectives with the Special Investigations Section executed arrest warrants on an apartment tied to the two individuals who were caught previously. Detectives located the two individuals and an additional five men inside of an apartment in Buckhead. After a search warrant was executed, detectives located garbage bags full of stolen checks and other personal mail from the metro Atlanta area.
The seven arrested subjects and their charges are as follows:
Ibrahima Biteye
- Theft of mail
- Obstruction
- 2 Counts of Felony Theft by Taking
- Possession of Schedule II Narcotics
- 45 Counts of Financial Identity Fraud
- 11 Counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree (altered checks written in the amount of $1500 or more)
- 21 Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- 2 Counts of Possession of Fraudulent Identification Documents
- Additional Charges Pending
Marc Sidikou
- Theft of Mail
- Obstruction
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude
- 2 Counts Felony Theft by Taking
- 45 Counts of Financial Identity Fraud
- 11 Counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree
- 21 Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- 2 Counts of Possession of Fraudulent Identification Documents
- Additional Charges Pending
Bechir Traore
- 33 Counts of Financial Identity Fraud (More pending)
- 11 Counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree
- 21 Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- 2 Counts of Possession of Fraudulent Identification Documents
- Additional Charges Pending
Hassan Sanfo
- 33 Counts of Financial Identity Fraud (More pending)
- 11 Counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree
- 21 Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- 2 Counts of Possession of Fraudulent Identification Documents
- Additional Charges Pending
Irvin Ouedraogo
- 33 Counts of Financial Identity Fraud (more pending)
- 11 Counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree
- 21 Counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- 2 Counts of Possession of Fraudulent Identification Documents
- Additional Charges Pending
Kahneil Oliver
- Possession of Marijuana
- 11 Counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree
- Additional Charges Pending
Brandon Gage
- 11 Counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree
- Additional Charges Pending
Police ask anyone who uses the mailbox at 10719 Alpharetta Hwy or sends checks via USPS in the metro Atlanta area to double check that their mail has been received by the intended party. Any discrepancies should be reported to the bank and police.
