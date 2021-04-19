The Roswell Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Tristan McGill of South Carolina in connection with a shooting that took place April 18.
At around 2:20 p.m., Roswell’s E911 Center received multiple calls from witnesses in the area of 1500 Martin Road who reported hearing gunshots in the area. Responding officers gathered information that the suspected shooter, later identified as McGill, ran into a nearby apartment complex, and a possible victim had left in a car.
Police were able to set up a perimeter to contain McGill and were able to locate and take him into custody without incident. Officers recovered a handgun from McGill which they say was reported stolen out of South Carolina.
Around the same time, a 22-year-old male victim arrived at a local area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
According to police, McGill and the victim knew each other, and believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident. There are no outstanding suspects at this time.
McGill was transported to the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. The investigation is still ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to speak with RPD detectives by calling (770)640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided as well through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404)577-8477.
