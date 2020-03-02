The Roswell Police Department in partnership with Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting the "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events" seminar on March 18.
CRASE is an in-depth look at the civilian response to an active attack event, including the physiological responses to stress, understanding situational awareness, and review of relevant case studies. This program highlights the Avoid, Deny, Defend theory developed by Texas State University and the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Program.
"This class will help attendees understand the ADD theory (avoid deny defend) developed by Texas State University," Roswell Police public information officer Sean Thompson said. "The information given will help equip the attendee with useful knowledge on active shooter or workplace violence topics."
Police say viewer discretion is advised, as the presentation contains mature content including simulated acts of violence, actual 911 phone calls, and vivid descriptions of violence; it is not suitable for all audiences.
Attendees should be aged 18 and older. The free seminar is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 888 Zion Circle.
Any questions or concerns regarding this program should be directed to the Roswell Police Department at 770.640.4100.
