The Roswell North Elementary Foundation received a $10,000 grant and proceeds from a "wine-pull" from the Roswell Wine Festival to fund an outdoor classroom.
Roswell North parents and local businesses donated more than 200 bottles of highly-rated wine for the Wine Pull. Patrons gave a donation of $25 for the chance to “pull” a random bottle from the collection. Foundation board members and Roswell North Elementary science and garden teacher Liz Rains staffed the Wine Pull to raise an additional $3,850 for the outdoor learning initiative, which has an estimated total cost of $40,000.
"We're thrilled to partner with the Roswell North Elementary Foundation who will be using our funds to build a new outdoor classroom at the school," Roswell Wine Festival co-founder Peggy Robinson. "This will complement the outdoor gardening already in place at the school. The school is doing wonderful things for our children and our community, and we're really proud to support them this year.”
The Roswell North Elementary Foundation is the sole source of funding for the Licata Science Lab, Life Science Extension (Chef’s Lab) and the RNE Garden--including the salary of Rains.
The Roswell Wine Festival selected the Roswell North Elementary Foundation as the beneficiary, in part because of the work Rains is doing with students in the garden. Students at every grade level spend time with Rains learning to plant, nurture and harvest vegetables in the garden. She then teaches them to prepare the vegetables in the Chef’s Lab, an extension of the Licata Science Lab. Both labs and the garden are 100% funded by donations to RNEF.
“We are delighted to be selected as this year’s beneficiary and are so grateful to the Roswell Wine Festival for their generosity,” RNEF President Lyndsay Slocum said. “The outdoor classroom has long been a dream of students and teachers alike, and without this substantial donation, it would still be a distant vision.”
RNEF raised more than $130,000 during the 2018-2019 school year, a record amount for the school. All categories of giving broke records, including family giving and staff giving. Thanks to a new business sponsorship program, RNEF welcomed 12 new business partners. They also raised $6,720.47 through company match programs.
The Roswell North Elementary Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2009 to enrich and support the academic experience of the students at Roswell North Elementary School. Since inception, the foundation has raised over $500,000.
The Foundation annually funds all the costs of the Licata Science Lab, one of only two elementary school-level science labs in North Fulton County as well as additional programs, improvements, or initiatives consistent with the school’s strategic plan.
The Roswell Wine Festival is held annually in the historic district.
