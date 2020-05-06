Roswell North Elementary donated 25 heads of lettuce and kale from the school's garden to Table and Aid.
Over the years, the RNE garden has donated nearly 2,000 pounds of produce to North Fulton Community Charities, but this year, the first crop of lettuce went somewhere new. Science lab and garden teacher Liz Rains delivered the lettuce and kale to RO Hospitality’s Table & Aid, a community relief effort supporting the newly food insecure.
“It was a pleasure to deliver the first crop of lettuce to Table & Aid,” Rains said. “I only wish the students could have been there with me to harvest and pack. The importance of sharing with the community is just one of many lessons to be learned in the garden.”
The Roswell North Garden, along with the school’s science labs, is fully funded by the Roswell North Elementary Foundation. The Foundation is also responsible for the salary of Rains.
Like so many organizations, RNEF has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The RNEF Spring Soirée and Auction was scheduled for May 1, at Ivy Hall. This event, which accounts for approximately half of the Foundation’s annual budget, was of course canceled and hopes of rescheduling are dwindling.
“The community has been so generous,” RNEF president Lyndsay Slocum said. “Our Fall Campaign exceeded expectations, but canceling the Spring Soirée may change the timeline of building the outdoor classroom.”
Thanks to a generous grant from the Roswell Wine Festival, RNEF was set to fund the construction and maintenance of a new, fully-covered outdoor classroom. To move forward with construction, the Foundation is hoping for a surge of donations kicked off by the Giving Tuesday Now campaign.
“It’s difficult to ask people to give right now,” Slocum said. “So many families are struggling and have fears about the future. But for those who are comfortably able, we welcome and appreciate their generosity.”
The generosity will certainly be passed on. Rains said she expects to donate all of the garden’s seasonal harvest to Table & Aid.
“As long as they are giving to those in need, we will give what we have to them," Rains said.
