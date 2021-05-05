In conjunction with Gov. Brian Kemp’s April 30 Executive Order, Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has issued an updated Executive Order, renewing the Public Health State of Emergency and revising COVID-19 safety measures for visitors to city facilities through May 30.
All individuals entering Roswell’s buildings, such as City Hall and recreation centers, are strongly encouraged — but no longer required — to wear masks. Visitors to city facilities will no longer be required to have their temperature checked upon entering, but they are encouraged to practice physical distancing and utilize hand sanitizing stations.
For the safety and comfort of the public, city of Roswell employees will continue to wear masks in publicly accessible areas of city facilities.
"The City of Roswell's COVID-19 Task Force and I are monitoring the situation daily in our community, and at this time, we are urging residents and visitors to wear face coverings when outside of their homes and residences to help slow the spread of the virus," Mayor Lori Henry said.
With summer camps soon commencing through Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs Department, staff, camp attendees and their parents/guardians will also have updated guidelines to follow.
City staff will be required to wear masks in public spaces at all times. Masks are recommended, but not required, for camp and program participants. Contactless check-in and curbside pick-ups and drop-offs will be provided.
In the case of potential exposure or illness, isolation and quarantine procedures will be followed per Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.
For any additional questions related to COVID-19 safety precautions for current spring programs or for summer camps and programs, please contact the Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department at rrpd@roswellgov.com.
To read the full text of the Governor’s or the Mayor’s new Executive Orders and for all city of Roswell updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic response, visit www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
