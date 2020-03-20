Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has signed an executive order that limits restaurants to takeout, drive-thru and delivery only.
On-premises indoor and outdoor dining areas are closed. The executive order will become effective at 11:59 p.m. March 20, through 11:59 p.m., April 3.
The order also closes gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades, and private social clubs’ food services and indoor gatherings. These measures are consistent with the guidance of public health professionals to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“To protect the public’s safety and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic, I am using my executive authority as Mayor to enact additional measures to regulate communal behavior,” Henry said. “These actions are necessary to help manage the infection rate in our community and put us in the best possible position to recover when this event subsides. We will get through this together, but I am calling upon all our residents and businesses to take this situation seriously and to do your part through social distancing and recommended hygiene measures.”
Henry’s executive order includes a proclamation of a state of emergency, and while it does not mandate sheltering in place, it necessitates certain actions to ensure that the maximum number of people take steps to distance and/or isolate, while also enabling essential services to continue.
In order to achieve these goals, the executive order includes the following provisions and exceptions:
Restaurants/Dining Facilities
Restaurants may still provide food via drive-through, carry-out, and delivery methods. Henry encourages residents to take full advantage of this option to continue to support local restaurants throughout this situation.
Restaurants licensed by the city of Roswell to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption may sell unopened bottles of beer or wine for take-out consumption off premises in conjunction with food orders.
Cafeterias in hospitals, nursing homes, or similar facilities are not be subject to the restrictions.
Social/Entertainment Facilities
All bars and restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and private social clubs are closed.
Facility Exceptions
All medical facilities including doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dentists, veterinary care, and other health care providers
- Restaurant carry-out, drive thru and delivery services
- Grocery Stores, pharmacies, and other retail establishments providing basic health and safety services or supplies
- Convenience stores, provided they have a posted policy for social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols
- Gas Stations
City Park Facilities
Recreation centers, athletic facilities, outdoor gym equipment will be closed. Playgrounds also will be closed. Exceptions include outdoor activity in parks, such as walking, hiking, biking and running, are allowed, providing individuals comply with social distancing requirements set out by the CDC.
Government, Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure
All critical infrastructure will remain operational and government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services.
Offices and Workplaces
For offices and workplaces that remain open, employees should practice good hygiene and, where feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation from COVID-19. The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner the executive order will expire.
To help support local restaurants and businesses, Henry encourages residents to place take-out, to-go, or drive-through orders from local restaurants. A long list of Roswell restaurants—even ones that do not usually offer take-out—have added this option. Follow www.facebook.com/VisitRoswellGeorgia for a daily update of to-go and delivery restaurant options.
For more information about the City of Roswell’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.