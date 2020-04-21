Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has formed a Business Recovery Task Force to help business begin recovering from the coronavirus.
The task force will include 20 local business owners from a variety of industries. The task force will also include city staff and representatives from the Roswell Convention and Visitors Bureau and Roswell Inc, the city’s business and economic development partner. This task force will focus on how Roswell’s business community will begin recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will be gathering feedback regarding how each industry has been impacted by the pandemic and what their short-term and long-term needs are. The task force will also consider how local businesses are affected by statewide executive orders and discuss best practices to prioritize health and safety when reopening.
“Now more than ever, our relationship with Roswell’s business community is important,” Henry said. “It is crucial that we all work together to come up with thoughtful and measured ways to recover and get Roswell’s business community on its feet again.”
For more information about Roswell’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
