In conjunction with and enforcement of Governor Brian Kemp’s April 8 Executive Order, which extends the statewide shelter-in-place order through 11:59 p.m. on April 30, Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has extended her own COVID-19 Executive Order.
Henry’s new order mirrors the statewide date/time extension and mandates that city of Roswell residents and visitors “strictly comply with” the governor’s shelter-in-place order. It also authorizes Roswell public safety personnel to enforce Kemp's order in accordance with state law.
“I echo the Governor in stating that we are all united in the fight against coronavirus and in thanking all who are already following public health guidance to shelter-in-place," Henry said. "But we need to stay the course and adhere strictly to the guidelines to keep this virus from spreading."
Governor Kemp’s shelter-in-place order mandates residents stay home except to engage in essential services, perform necessary travel, or if they are part of the workforce for critical infrastructure. The order allows people to travel to obtain necessary supplies, such as food, medication and household supplies. In addition, it defines critical and non-critical infrastructure entities and sets guidelines for their operations, as well as strictly limiting gatherings of non-cohabiting individuals. To read the full order, visit www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
The Mayor’s Executive Order reiterates the local enforcement of these mandates and states that the violation of any of the Governor’s orders will be “deemed to disturb or endanger the peace or decency and/or deemed a public nuisance.”
“We are incredibly grateful for the heroic work of frontline personnel—first responders, law enforcement, doctors, nurses, and medical staff—who are working tirelessly every day to keep us all safe,” Henry said. “The best we can do to honor their daily sacrifice is to do everything in our power to keep ourselves, our family members, and our neighbors and friends healthy by complying with the shelter-in-place order.”
To read the Governor’s Executive Order, the Mayor’s Executive Order, a factsheet from the Governor’s office, as well as related updates from the City of Roswell, please visit www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
As of 12 p.m. April 13, Georgia has 13,315 COVID-19 cases in Georgia spanning 157 counties with 464 deaths. According to Kemp, the state lab has processed 3,750 tests, and commercial vendors have processed 53,271 tests.
