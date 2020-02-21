A Roswell masseuse was arrested after a customer reported that he had inappropriately touched the woman during a massage.
According to police, the victim sees Dr. April Doty, at 100% Chiropractic, at 920 Marietta Hwy, where she had two prior adjustments. The victim booked a massage for the afternoon of Feb. 17 with 26-year-old Vincent Osborne.
The victim told police Osborne, 26, groped her during the massage, and that "at some point while she was lying on her stomach, Osborne placed his genitals in her open hand."
According to the police, the victim felt uncomfortable and ended the massage. While she was getting dressed, police say, she noticed that Osborne's cell phone was lying on a shelf near where her feet had been.
The victim stated she did not know if he had been recording her or if this was of any significance, "just that it struck her as suspicious."
Osborne is charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery. Police say the Marietta man was wanted in Dekalb and the city of South Fulton for the same charges.
