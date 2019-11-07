Police say a Roswell man was shot while walking in front Roswell Village Apartments.
According to police, a man shot while walking on Dogwood Road in front of Roswell Village Apartments on Hemingway Lane. A vehicle with multiple suspects opened fire on the victim.
The victim received wounds to his hand and leg, police say. The man was transported in stable condition to North Fulton Hospital and the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Updates to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.