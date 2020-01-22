A 26-year-old Roswell man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint by three men while staying at the Extended Stay America in Alpharetta.
The victim told Alpharetta police he was hanging out with his ex-roommate, 21-year-old Alexis Pena-Luna, Jan. 16. According to police, Pena-Luna asked the victim if two of his friends come over to hangout as well and the victim said yes.
The victim stated that when the other two unknown males arrived around five minutes later, Pena-Luna stood up and pointed a gun at him. Pena-Luna and the unknown males attempted to rob the victim at gun point, but he refused to give them anything. Police say at that time, one of the men hit the victim across his head with a belt buckle, leaving a cut on the top of his head.
After hitting the victim with the belt buckle, police say Pena-Luna and the other two men began to jump him. According to police, the victim was thrown on the floor, kicked multiple times and stomped on his head. Police say the victim was unsure if he was hit the handgun. After the men beat the victim, police say they took his car keys and drove off in the victim's car. The victim's cell phone and wallet were also in the car when it was stolen.
According to police, the victim was left with a swollen lip, a swollen eye, cuts and bruises to the left side of his face, and a cut on the top of his head.
Pena-Luna was arrested the next day after officers located him in the stolen vehicle. Pena-Luna was arrested for fleeing/attempting to elude, for possession of a firearm by convicted felon, for possession of less than 1 oz marijuana, reckless driving and for driving with suspended license. Police say he was also charged with battery, theft of motor vehicle and aggravated assault.
The other two men have not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.