Juan Dedios Martinez-Camacho
Buy Now

Juan Dedios Martinez-Camacho, 46, has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography. 

 Special Photo

Police have arrested Juan Dedios Martinez-Camacho of Roswell on charges of child pornography.

The 46-year-old has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

In early March, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cybertip to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation lead to an address in Roswell where a suspect was allegedly downloading and distributing sexually explicit images of children.

Special agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Roswell Criminal Investigations Division Detectives executed a search warrant on May 6 at the Roswell address. Detectives located several devices which were determined to contain sexually explicit images of children.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say it is possible that more charges will result as detectives continue to investigate.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.