Police have arrested Juan Dedios Martinez-Camacho of Roswell on charges of child pornography.
The 46-year-old has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was booked into the Fulton County jail.
In early March, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cybertip to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation lead to an address in Roswell where a suspect was allegedly downloading and distributing sexually explicit images of children.
Special agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Roswell Criminal Investigations Division Detectives executed a search warrant on May 6 at the Roswell address. Detectives located several devices which were determined to contain sexually explicit images of children.
The investigation is ongoing. Police say it is possible that more charges will result as detectives continue to investigate.
