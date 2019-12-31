Police say they arrested a Roswell man for aggravated assault after neighbors reported a woman running down the street screaming for help on Christmas Eve.
According to police, the woman was running away from her boyfriend, 24-year-old Connor Ryan Rundell. She told police she and her boyfriend of several months were involved in a verbal argument earlier in the evening.
Later Rundell and a friend went into their basement bedroom and locked his girlfriend out of the bedroom. Police say the woman began began yelling and kicking at the door.
Angered by this, Rundell reportedly opened the door to continue the argument and a physical altercation erupted. According the police report, the friend stated the dispute was mutual until Rundell "gained the upper hand."
The girlfriend told police that Rundell grabbed her around the neck "...not to choke me, but to shut me up and stop screaming..."
The victim stated she was able to break free and ran down the street yelling for help. Police say Rundell chased after her until neighbors began to come outside, prompting him to go back to his house.
The reporting officer did observe several bruises and red marks around the her neck consistent with strangulation. Rundell also had several scratches and cuts on his chest, face and neck.
The victim was transported from the scene by EMS to North Fulton Hospital for treatment and Rundell was transported to the Fulton County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.