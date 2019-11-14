Twenty-two year old Devin Herman has been sentenced for attempting to have sex with someone he believed was an 11-year-old girl he met on the internet.
The Roswell man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Herman had been convicted on Aug. 21, after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
“Unmonitored internet and online chatting make it easy for potential predators to meet and sexually exploit children,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said. “We will not tolerate this conduct. Our mission is to protect citizens, especially the most vulnerable members of our community.”
“The facts of this case are shocking but unfortunately all too common,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker said. “This sentencing sends a message to Herman and any other predators that the FBI will go to any length, within the constraints of the U.S. Constitution, to bring you to justice.”
According to Pak, an FBI agent acting in an undercover capacity posted an ad online pretending to be a mother in metro-Atlanta in February. On February 19, Devin Herman responded to the ad by sending the agent a message. Over the next three days, Herman and the undercover agent exchanged multiple messages that led to Herman arranging to meet in person to have sex with the 11-year-old daughter.
In the chats, the undercover agent told Herman that she was looking for someone to “teach” the 11-year-old girl. Herman told the mother that “it sounds like it’d be a fun time.” Herman then explained what he would do to the purported child. During the chats, there were also times where Herman believed he was chatting directly with the child, and he asked what she liked and what she wanted him to teach her.
When Herman showed up at the planned meeting location in Alpharetta Feb. 22, he was instead met by FBI agents and taken into custody. Upon his arrest, Herman was found to be in possession of Skittles, a cell phone, and two condoms. During the undercover chats, Herman had been told that Skittles would make the eleven-year-old child feel more “comfortable.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex R. Sistla prosecuted the case.
